Children at Midtown Medical Center receive Christmas gifts from Santa

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A couple from ItWorks team donated gifts to the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center on Christmas Eve afternoon.

The couple, Chris and Lacey Bochmann, provided gifts to the entire children's floor while Santa Claus delivered them to the children.

"Our daughter was in the hospital when she was a baby. The people that came in that day were just amazing and I said I want to be like that one day. We have just been so blessed lately that we have been giving back," Mrs. Bochmann said.

They have team members from all over the U.S. to help buy gifts and ship them here for the holidays.

Gifts have been arriving for the children since October.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.