VIDEO: Dog on a Roomba is how you feel after Christmas

Santa Dog on a Roomba is over your yuletide messiness. (Source: The Big Shift/YouTube)

(WTVM) – Now that the stockings have been flung from the chimney with considerable disregard and Saint Nick has eaten all of the cookies left out for him, there is a lot of cleaning left to be done.

Enter Five the Boston terrier, AKA Santa Dog on a Roomba, in the remainder of his holiday garb sitting atop of his vacuum, cleaning up the crumbs and remaining tinsel on the floor.

With the bouncy tunes of Donde Esta Santa Claus by Augie Rios, Five seems to be getting a lot done while cleaning him humble holiday home.

Mobile users: to watch the video, click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.