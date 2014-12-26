VIDEO: Son pays off parents' mortgage as Christmas present

One son's amazing gift to his parents made for an emotional, but sweet Christmas morning for one family. (Source: Joey Trombone/YouTube)

(WTVM) - Some say that Christmas is only special for children, but when those kids grow up, it can be the perfect opportunity to give back to the parents that makes the holidays so great.

App developer Joe Riquelme, under the YouTube name Joey Trombone, gave a wonderful present to his parents – he paid off their mortgage, and their reaction was emotional and heartwarming.

The sweet son did not disclose how much the remainder of their mortgage was. The video was first posted on Reddit early Friday.

Riquelme is sharing some of his success with his family. The California app developer is the founder and creator of the successful Videoshop, a video-editing app available for the iPhone.

Mobile users: To watch the video, click here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.