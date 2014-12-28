Bank of America robbery suspect turns himself in to police

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus police department has confirmed they've made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month.

The suspect, 46-year-old Frederick Worrills, turned himself in to the public safety building on Friday, Dec. 26 at 1:43 p.m. and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery. He is now being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

Worrills is the lone suspect in the Dec. 17 robbery of the Bank of America branch located at 1635 S. Lumpkin Street in Columbus.

According to an incident report from that day, Worrills allegedly approached a teller, giving a note that stated he had a gun and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, Worrills left the location in an unknown direction without brandishing the weapon.

Worrills, who had worked in construction, will make his first court appearance on Jan. 2.

