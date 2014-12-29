LaGrange PD investigate assault involving 'butcher-style' knife

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange police department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Saturday, where two male victims reported being assaulted with a knife.

The two men, Robert Harris and Greg Moon, both of LaGrange, GA, accused Carl Grier of threatening them with a "butcher style" knife.

Moon defended himself and Harris by striking Grier with a plastic metal detector, according to LPD press release.

Grier was later detained and taken to Troup County Jail, and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife in the commission of a crime.

This case remains under investigation, if you have any information regarding this case you are to contact the LaGrange police department.

