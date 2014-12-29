City of Columbus announces New Year's trash pick-up schedule - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

City of Columbus announces New Year's trash pick-up schedule

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has released its holiday schedule of government services ahead of News Year's Day.

The government says they will alter or suspend services on Thursday, Jan. 1, including trash pick-up. Thursday's routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 31, and also includes pick-ups for recycling and yard waste. 

All city landfills, the METRA Bus Service, Recorder's Court, Animal Control, will also be closed on Thursday. All services will resume to their normal hours on Friday, Jan. 2.

A full schedule of closings and alternate dates can be found on the City of Columbus's website by clicking here.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Mayor Tomlinson wishes Columbus a Happy New Year's with safety tips

    Mayor Tomlinson wishes Columbus a Happy New Year's with safety tips

    Monday, December 29 2014 11:52 AM EST2014-12-29 16:52:46 GMT
    Monday, December 29 2014 11:52 AM EST2014-12-29 16:52:48 GMT

    Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson hopes citizens of Columbus and Muscogee County have a prosperous New Year's with fun and safe celebrations. On Monday, the mayor issued what she calls "a few simple rules" for citizens ahead of their celebrations.

    More >>

    Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson hopes citizens of Columbus and Muscogee County have a prosperous New Year's with fun and safe celebrations. On Monday, the mayor issued what she calls "a few simple rules" for citizens ahead of their celebrations.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly