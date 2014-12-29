City of Columbus announces New Year's trash pick-up schedule

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The City of Columbus has released its holiday schedule of government services ahead of News Year's Day.

The government says they will alter or suspend services on Thursday, Jan. 1, including trash pick-up. Thursday's routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 31, and also includes pick-ups for recycling and yard waste.

All city landfills, the METRA Bus Service, Recorder's Court, Animal Control, will also be closed on Thursday. All services will resume to their normal hours on Friday, Jan. 2.

A full schedule of closings and alternate dates can be found on the City of Columbus's website by clicking here.

