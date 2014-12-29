Mayor Tomlinson wishes Columbus a Happy New Year's with safety tips

AAA will provide safe ride alternatives for those who want to ring in the New Year without driving impaired.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson hopes citizens of Columbus and Muscogee County have a prosperous New Year's with fun and safe celebrations.

On Monday, the mayor issued what she calls "a few simple rules" for citizens ahead of their celebrations.

"We encourage churches, community leaders and families to start a conversation with our kids about avoiding dangerous situations. The Columbus Consolidated Government wishes you a safe and happy holiday season," Tomlinson said in a media release.

Those holiday safety tips include:

Do not attend an event where there will be drugs or excessive drinking.

If you expect to drink, arrange for a designated driver or a cab service.

Do not attend an event where you expect attendees to possess weapons.

Do not take weapons to any event.

Do not attend an event at a "party house" or an unlicensed club.

Do not attend an event where the number of people exceeds the lawful capacity of that structure or where the crowd spills outside into the parking lot or street.

Do not fire a weapon into the air or otherwise in "celebration."

Leave any event immediately if it begins to get out of hand or reckless.

Call 911 should a fight breakout, or should you believe the event has become dangerous to those in attendance.

Be respectful of yourself and others and remember that your life is precious - honor it.

