Organizers announces 600 bikes given to Columbus kids

Songwriter and music producer Chester Jackson is putting on his annual "Wishing Well": Bike Giveaway in hopes to collect and give away more than 300 bikes to the youth.

After initially stating he would not press charges, a shop owner who donates bicycles to needy children will pursue charges against the thieves that stole from him.

The group gave away 650 bikes and more than 100 bicycle helmets on Saturday, Dec. 20.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Despite having thieves try to ruin the good heart of one Columbus man earlier this year, more than 600 bicycles were given to local children ahead of Christmas this year.

Local business owner and musician Chester Jackson, with the help of several volunteers, exceeded their goal of giving away 500 bicycles to local children in the third year of the event. The group gave away 650 bikes and more than 100 bicycle helmets on Saturday, Dec. 20 – and hundreds of people waited on Farr Road, with a line so long that it stretched to Cussetta Road.

The group also gave out more than 25 bicycles to kids who did not get one from Dec. 22 through Dec. 24, making sure that all the kids that needed them had a pair of wheels for Christmas morning.

Jackson now has his eyes set on 2015. He wishes to donate 1,500 bicycles to children in need and also announced that he will host the bike giveaway in Macon, GA.

On Sept. 30, at least 40 bicycles were stolen from Jackson's East Coast Body Shop, located at 923-A Farr Rd. The story garnered national attention, with people from across the country donating bicycles for Jackson to give away.

