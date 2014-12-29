AAA provides safe ride for NYE celebrations

New Years Eve is quickly approaching and with so many celebrations it is imperative to plan your night so that you make it home safely.It would be smart to designate a sober driver or make plans ahead of time to take a taxi home. A few minutes of planning could prevent accidents from happening.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson hopes citizens of Columbus and Muscogee County have a prosperous New Year's with fun and safe celebrations. On Monday, the mayor issued what she calls "a few simple rules" for citizens ahead of their celebrations.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – AAA continues to provide a safe ride alternative for those who want to ring in the New Year without driving impaired.

AAA and Bud Light provides their Tow-To-Go service for all of the major holidays where drinks flow. For New Year's, the service will run through 6 a.m. on Jan. 1. The service, provided in Georgia, Tennessee and Florida, can be reached by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

In Alabama, Tow-For-Life, also sponsored by AAA, can be utilized to keep drunk drivers off the road. The number for that is 1-800-AAA-HELP, or 1-800-222-4357.

The service is free up to 10 miles and then additional charges are incurred, and the service is available to both AAA and non-AAA members. The service also tows the impaired driver's car home for them.

For more information on safe rides to stop drunken driving, check out the full listings at DrinkingandDriving.org.

