Keep Columbus Beautiful providing proper Christmas tree recycling locations

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A reminder to those looking to dispose of that live Christmas tree, now that the holidays are over.

Keep Columbus Beautiful says there are now four sites in Columbus to do so.

You can drop your tree off at Cooper Creek Park, Britt Davis Park, Shirley Winston Park and Dinglewood Park until Jan. 3 for recycling.

You are also encouraged to recycle cardboard boxes and wrapping paper to keep these trash items out of landfills.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.