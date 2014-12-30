Russell County receives grants to aid child abuse victims

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Child Advocacy Center was awarded two grants from Governor Robert Bentley.

The grants totaled $46,958 and were given to the center to help young victims recover from physical and sexual abuse.

The Russell county Child Advocate Center provides a child-friendly, non-threatening environment for victims to talk about the abuse.

They also offer support groups and prepare children for court appearances.

Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs gave out the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation and several other programs.

Bentley notified the president of the center's board, Greg Allmendinger, that the grant had been approved and matching funds of $11,739 are supplementing the grants.

The Russell County Child Advocacy Center also depends on private donations to ensure a full range of services is available to victims.

