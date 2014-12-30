SEGMENT: New Year's resolutions for weight loss can be kept

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The New Year is almost here and with that comes New Year's resolutions.

Whether it is losing weight or eating healthier, fitness instructor Karen Preston, of Columbus Regional Health, joined us in studio to offer come practical advice.

Preston says, for example, don't try to "fit" exercise in order to keep that resolution well past January.

"Rather than plugging it in at the end of the day, commit to a scheduled time or class if you always seem to put exercise on the back burner," Preston said. "Work to change your body for the better with how you feel and function rather than working towards a number on the scale," Preston said.

Check out more of Preston's advice in the video.

