Callaway Gardens offers free admission through February

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) – Callaway Gardens is showing their appreciation for their supporters with free admission to the gardens beginning Friday Jan. 16, 2015 through Friday Feb. 27, 2015.

There are still many fun things to see during the colder months including butterflies in the Butterfly Center and exploring gorgeous floral displays.

You can have the option of walking through the trails or renting a bike on the Discovery Bike Trail.

Free admission excludes the weekends and holidays. 

The holidays being charged include Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and President's Day.

The only free admission on Saturday is on Feb. 21, 2015 for Founders' day in memory of co-founder Virginia Callaway's birthday.

The garden hours of operation are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Callaway Gardens will be closed from Jan. 1, 2015 until Jan 15, 2015 due to low visitation around this time of year; however there will be reservation agents will be available daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to answer questions and book future reservations.

For more information click here or call 1-800-463-6990.

