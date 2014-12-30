National Infantry Museum to host Elsa, Anna during NYE 'Frozen' showing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The National Infantry Museum will host Elsa and Anna, the popular characters from the Disney hit Frozen will be in the lobby prior to an IMAX showing on Dec. 31.

Tuesday morning's showing sold out, so the National Infantry Museum is telling parents to get their early for the next showing.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. with the showing to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, and parents can bring your cameras to take photos of your princesses with the Snow Queen and Princess.

The NIM IMAX Theatre will also begin airings of Steven Spielberg's film Hook, starring the late Robin Williams, at noon on Wednesday.

Both Frozen and Hook will be screened on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. and noon, respectively.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.