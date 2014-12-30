Arrest made in death of 3-year-old boy in Opelika

Anyone with any information on this incident to please contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Shakita Monique Jones, 31, turned herself in to the Opelika Police Department on Monday, Dec. 29.

According to police, Jones had a warrant out for her arrest for manslaughter that was issued against her on Dec. 17.

The warrant is from the death of 3-year-old Ayden Moore, at the 200 block of Chester Ave. on Nov. 22.

Ayden was run over by a car that was driven by Jones. Jones was later assaulted and shot at in an incident after Ayden was struck.

Police say there have not been any arrests in the assault of Jones and that case remains under investigation.

Jones was transported to and booked into the Lee County Detention center.

