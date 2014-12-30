CPD look for suspect involved in burglary at Sharks Seafood rest - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD look for suspect involved in burglary at Sharks Seafood restaurant

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)
(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A suspect is wanted for burglary at Sharks Seafood restaurant.

The burglary happened on Dec. 16, 2014 at the restaurant located at 3807 Victory Dr.

If you can identify the suspect in the photographs please contact Detective Hurt at (706) 225-4272.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly