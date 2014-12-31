Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office busts meth lab; 3 arrested

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports that on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Chambers County deputies were in the area of 1100 block of County Road 82 in Chambers County, AL attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a wanted individual for a probation violation.

When deputies arrived, they observed a white male running from the residence. A short time later David Raymond Wheeler, 37, of Cusseta, AL, was arrested for a probation violation and resisting arrest.

While at the residence deputies also detected what they believed to be the odor of a methamphetamine lab coming from the residence. With the assistance of the Chambers County Drug Task Force a search of the residence revealed a methamphetamine lab in the residence.

This resulted in the arrest of David Raymon Wheeler for manufacture of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of manufacture paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Danielle Norgaurd, 40, of Valley, AL, for manufacture of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of manufacture paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Adam Sanders, 25, of Opelika, AL, for manufacture of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of manufacture paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia.

