Auburn police arrest 3 for breaking and entering

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department announced they arrested three people accused of several instances of breaking and entering automobiles.

On Monday, Dec. 29, APD arrested 18-year-old Breanna G. Thompson, of Cusseta, AL, 19-year-old Corey J. Hudson, 24-year-old John T. Williams, and an unidentified 17-year-old male juvenile. All of the males reside in Lanett, AL.

Thompson, Hudson, and Williams were arrested on felony warrants charging them with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (three counts), third-degree theft of property (two counts) and second-degree theft of property. Williams was also arrested for the misdemeanor charge of rendering false information to a law enforcement officer.

The juvenile was arrested on juvenile complaints for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (2 counts), third-degree theft of property (2 counts), and second-degree theft of property.

On Dec. 29, APD officers responded to the 400 block of Perry Street regarding an automobile burglary in progress. Furthermore, additional auto burglaries were discovered to have occurred during the late night hours of Dec. 28, in the 300 block of North Ross Street and 500 block of East Glenn Avenue.

A subsequent investigation identified Thompson, Hudson, Williams, and the juvenile as suspects of the aforementioned incidents. The property from these incidents was recovered.

Thompson, Hudson, Williams were transported to the Lee County Jail. Thompson and Hudson will each be eligible for a $14,000 bond.

Williams will be eligible for a $15,000 bond.

The juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center. Additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.