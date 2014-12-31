19-year-old robbed at gunpoint on Luna Dr. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

19-year-old robbed at gunpoint on Luna Dr.

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A lady was robbed at gunpoint on December 29, 2014 at approximately 10:35 p.m.

According to police reports 19-year-old Ashanti Motley-Gambrell says the two unknown individuals robbed her and fled in a dark colored vehicle East on Luna Dr.

The individuals stole a total of $271 from Gambrell.

This case is under investigation.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly