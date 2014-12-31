Circle K robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Circle K gas station located at 2102 Wynnton Rd. was robbed at gunpoint on Monday December 29, 2014.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. two suspects entered the gas station and pointed a pistol at the store clerk while demanding money.

According to police reports one of the suspects was a black male who was seen wearing a blue and black jacket with tan pants and he is approximately 5'8"weighing about 150 pounds.

The second suspect was also a black male wearing a black jacket and blue jeans about 5'10" and approximately 150 pounds.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.