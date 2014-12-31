Eufaula's road widening project to begin in January

EUFAULA, GA (WTVM) - A road widening project in Eufaula will proceed as planned.

Federal Judge Myron Thompson issued an opinion yesterday, denying the city's request for a temporary restraining order.

Eufaula officials are trying to stop the DOT from converting the only two-lane stretch of U.S. 431 into a four lane.

They claim it would damage the historic district. The judge's ruling clears the way for work to begin

The project is expected to start next month.

