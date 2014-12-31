Police: Adult store robbed late Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police report that there was an armed robbery at the Exotic Pleasures adult store at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The shop is located at Victory Drive and Ticknor Road.

According to police, there were three suspects who entered the store and at least one of them was armed with a gun. The left the store and fled on foot.

No one inside the store was injured and there are no details on what, if anything, was stolen.

