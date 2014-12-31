Christ Community Church hosts New Year's Eve celebration

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Christ Community Church will have a watch night celebration to bring in the New Year on Dec. 31.

There will be local Christian artists performing including Dual Citizens, the Celebrate Recovery Band and Timothy Gabriel.

Christ Community is located at 4078 Milgen Rd. and the event will begin at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Breakfast will also be served after midnight.

This event is free and open to the public.

