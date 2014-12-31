Consumers file petition over Target's white 'Annie' store ads

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNN) - Target is facing heat in connection with its clothing line based on the new movie "Annie."

Thousands of people have signed a Change.org petition asking the retailer to replace its in-store ads for the clothes.

The problem? Some of the ads feature a white girl wearing an 'Annie' red dress.

In the new movie, Annie is played by an African American, Quvenzhane Wallis. The petition says the ads do not encourage young African-American girls who want to become actors.

Target says the in-store and online ads feature girls of various ethnic groups.

The retailer says the "Annie" apparel was on a limited run and will be out of Target stores by the end of this week.

