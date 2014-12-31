Family needs assistance for Jo Jo Benson's funeral arrangements

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Jo Jo Benson's family is in need of financial assistance for his funeral.

Benson had a Heart attack three years ago and the Doctors gave him months to live at the time, but he outlived those predictions, according to the family.

Benson did not have insurance.

Now, they are asking the community that loved his music to pitch in so that he may have a proper burial.

Fund raising efforts are set in place at Wells Fargo and other sources.

When going to Wells Fargo please refer to the fund as the "JoJo Benson Fund."

