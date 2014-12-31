Alabama plans to execute 2 death row inmates

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - The Alabama Supreme Court has set execution dates for two death row inmates.They will be executed with the state's new lethal injection drug combination.

Tommy Arthur is scheduled to be executed Feb. 19 and Bill Kuenzel is set to be executed in on March 19.

Arthur was convicted of the 1982 murder of a Muscle Shoals man. Kuenzel was convicted of the 1998 murder of a store clerk.

The state last executed an inmate in 2013. A shortage of drugs left the state unable to carry out death sentences.

Athur's lawyer argued the new drugs are the same ones used in botched executions in other states.

A state lawyer said there's no proof those inmates suffered pain.

