Local man gives to the homeless for New Year's Eve

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - While many of us are preparing to festively bring in the New Year, one local man wanted to help the homeless have one last warm meal in 2014.

Organizer Jerry Hall used money from his own pocket to fund today's free meal for the needy, serving hot meals to the homeless.

Mr. Hall said he simply wanted to do something meaningful at this point in his life and tried to reflect biblical principles in reaching out to the needy.

"Well it should mean a whole lot to them because they're bringing in the New Year with somebody really showing them appreciation and helping them through the New Year…and to me I'm planning on doing this again on down the line,” Mr. Hall says.

The meal also came with New Year's hats, beads and lively music for visitors to enjoy.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.