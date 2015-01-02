Chattahoochee Valley's first birth of 2015 is baby girl

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Just as your New Year's Day celebrations were in full swing early Thursday, a baby was born in Columbus.

Talialealofaoleatua Lagituaiva Ireland Scanlan was born at 1:18 a.m. on Thursday at Columbus Regional Hospital. She weighed in at 8 lbs., 12 oz. and 20.5 inches long.

Her family will call her Talia for short, and her mom, Lynette Suiaunoa-Scalan, said her name in Samoan has a special meaning.

"And her first name literally translates to accepting the love of God or accepting God's Blessings…She was originally not planned and so when she came it was kind of a shock to us…But then we just went with it and we were like God's Blessings - when they come they come," Suiaunoa-Scanlan said.

Mom has a slight case of the flu, but otherwise mother and child are doing just fine despite an unexpected induced labor due to complications.

The parents of the newborn baby were originally scheduled to give birth at Martin Army on Ft. Benning since dad is a Staff Sergeant stationed there. But when complications arose, mom was transferred to Midtown Medical to give birth to a healthy baby girl.

Midtown Medical also surprised the New Year Baby with a gift basket full of free goodies and free pictures as a way to congratulate the new family for being the first baby of the New Year.

Congratulations to her parents and Happy New Year to all of the babies born in 2015!

