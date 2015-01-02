Bank of America armed robbery suspect makes first court appearance Friday

The suspect, 46-year-old Frederick Worrills, turned himself in to the public safety building on Friday, Dec. 26 at 1:43 p.m. and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.

Bank of America robbery suspect turns himself in to police

Columbus police are searching for a man they say robbed a local bank Wednesday. Police say Fredrick Worrills robbed at the Bank of America branch located on the 1600 block of South Lumpkin Drive in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man accused of robbing a Bank of America in December made his first court appearance on Friday following his surrender last week.

Fredrick Worrills was in court for a preliminary hearing, and he waived his preliminary hearing after the public defender asked that his case be dropped in recorder's court due to federal charges.

The judge said he would still hear the the case because no warrants had been filed and Worrills has not been indicted.

Worrills' bond will be set by Superior Court and he will be indicted next week in federal court.

Worrills turned himself in on Dec. 26 to the Columbus police department after a warrant for his arrest had been issued, accused in the armed robbery of the Bank of America, located at 1635 S. Lumpkin St., on Dec. 17.

