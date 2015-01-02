Barber shop burglarized on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A burglary took place at a barber shop on New Year's Day at approximately 5:10 a.m.

According to police an unknown individual threw a rock through the front door of Wynnton Barber Shop located at 7600 Veterans Pkwy.

The owner of Wynnton Barber Shop, Mrs. Francis Jenkins, says the burglar stole a 40" television.

While the business has security cameras Jenkins was not able to access the security system to view the video.

Reports say no one was there to witness this incident.

