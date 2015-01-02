GA man killed in car crash in Barbour Co., AL

(WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash at 6 a.m. on Friday, has claimed the life of Georgetown, GA., man.

Christopher J. Jackson, 35, was killed when the 2003 Ford Taurus he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Jackson, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Barbour County 32, one mile west of Eufaula. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.