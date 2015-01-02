Funeral arrangements set for 'Jo Jo Benson'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Arrangements have been made for Jo Jo Benson's funeral.

It will be on Saturday Jan. 3, 2014 at 1:00 p.m. at the Occasions Event Center on Victory Dr.

Pastor Gaston Dillon of Fresh Anointing House of Worship will give the eulogy.

Benson will be buried at Green Acres.

