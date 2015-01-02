Suspects accused of robberies pleaded not guilty - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspects accused of robberies pleaded not guilty

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects accused of running a robbery ring in the Columbus area were in court Friday afternoon.

Aquarius Nelson, 29, and Ebonee Huff, 20, pleaded not guilty to all charges and also waived their preliminary hearing.

Columbus police recently arrested them and two others for their alleged involvement in a rash of armed robberies across the Valley.

The other suspects are Montavious Steplight and Gene Bryer.

The robberies occurred mainly at gas stations and the suspects allegedly robbed customers inside some of the businesses.

Police say a total of nine businesses were targeted by the suspects between November 15 and December 22 of 2014.

