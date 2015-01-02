Pro Bull Riding comes to Columbus for the weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The world's top bull riders will go head-to-head against the meanest bulls on the planet at the Columbus Civic Center.

It's happening Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.



The event organizer, Bo Wagner says it's an event for the whole family and it will be a fun and intense weekend.

"One of those that everybody likes the idea but until you come it live, it is whole different deal," Wagner said. "You come see how big these bulls actually are how hard they buck how mean they really are. It is a whole different deal see it live and understand that."

The Pro Bull Riding event has partnered with WTVM for a special night on Saturday, and 35 bulls will be competing over the weekend.



