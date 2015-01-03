16-year-old girl missing; last seen on New Year's Day

(WTVM) – Investigators are looking for 16-year-old Hailey Jones who was last seen on New Year's Day in Dalton, GA.

Hailey is 5'3" and weighs 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information please contact Sgt. Matthew Locke at (706) 278-9085 ext. 9085, or contact Private Investigator David Songer at (423) 503-5317.

