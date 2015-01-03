25-year-old man accused of child molestation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has been accused of child molestation of a 6-year-old girl on two different occasions on Dec. 18, 2014 and Dec. 19, 2014.

According to police, 25-year-old Justin Griffin has been charged with rape and child molestation. Griffin turned himself into police Friday morning.

He was in court on Jan. 3, but his case will continue until Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 8 a.m., according to the Muscogee Columbus Jail.

Police say the child was forensically interviewed on Dec. 30, 2014 at the Children's Tree House.

