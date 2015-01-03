Big Dog running Company hosts 9th Annual Red Nose Marathon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Big Dog Running Company coordinated the 9th Annual Red Nose Half Marathon Saturday morning.

People from all ages participated in the marathon that consisted of a 13.1 mile certified course.

The marathon started and finished at 11th St. and Broadway. Registration was free, but running sleeves were available for purchase.

Vendors were around the course passing out free water and healthy snacks to the runners.

“Big Dog Running Company has been around for a while and we always run downtown so we see some of the events they have to we decided to sign up,” Runner Christopher Black said.

Runners say they look forward to getting out for the marathon on next year.

