Body found in creek near Auburn subdivision Sunday

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms a female body has been discovered in an Auburn creek on Sunday.

?AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed a female body was discovered in an Auburn creek on Sunday.

According to Auburn Police Chief Paul Register, the body is that of a middle-aged female, who is believed to be a resident of a house near where she was found. Her death does not appear to be criminal, and her identity is not being released at this time.

Harris said the body matches the description of a woman who was reported missing since mid-December. The remains have not been identified and cause of death will be released following an autopsy.

The body was found Sunday in a creek behind a home on Altamont Drive in Auburn by a resident who lives nearby. Another resident said the body was discovered in a creek in the Morgan Hills Subdivision, a popular destination for neighborhood kids.

The remains have been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a postmortem exam to determine the cause of death and for positive identification.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News Leader 9 and WTVM.com for more information.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. ?