Police: 2 Sunday armed robberies could be connected

Surveillance images from the two robberies on Sunday. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Surveillance images from the two robberies on Sunday. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Surveillance images from the two robberies on Sunday. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department are reporting two armed robberies of businesses on Sunday, and believe they may be related to one another.

The first incident happened at the Circle-K, located in the 3800 block of Miller Road, near Max Fitness around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Detectives say two armed men with bandannas over their faces entered the business pointing handguns. Before leaving, one of the men fired a shot inside the store, and the two fled down Bridgewater Road. No one was injured.

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Sergeant A. Locey at 706-225-4291 or the Robbery/Assault unit at 706-653-3400.

Police believe the same men went to Zelmo's on Weems Road and allegedly robbed that business. The second robbery allegedly occurred at 6:18 p.m. on Sunday.

They got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No on was injured in this crime.

CPD has released descriptions of the suspects: the first suspect is described as a black male, standing at 5'8"-5'10", between 150 to 160 pounds, wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, black and white shoes and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is also described with a black male, standing at 5'8"-5'10", between 150-160 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, dark shoes and armed with a handgun.

Both suspects were wearing bandanna over their faces during these alleged crimes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Cpl. Joby Duncan at 706-225-4263 or the Robbery/Assault unit at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.