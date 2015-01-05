Group hosts job fair for customer service representatives in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A job fair will be held in LaGrange on Tuesday, where a local employer is seeking to fill 15 customer service positions.

American Home Shield, a national home warranty provider, will be hosting the job fair for available positions at its LaGrange call center. Prospective candidates will be able to meet and interview with local managers, tour the facilities and learn more about the company.

The positions are full time jobs in customer service, with pay starting at $12 an hour. All positions will start Jan. 19.

Interested candidates will need to bring multiple copies of their resume and wear professional attire to the event. The company also seeking bilingual candidates.

The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 106 Old Mill Road in LaGrange. You can also apply online by clicking here.

