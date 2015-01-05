Grease fire at home on Brooks Road

A grease fire was reported at a home on the 800 block of Brooks Road in Columbus. (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A grease fire was reported at a home on the 800 block of Brooks Road in Columbus on Monday.

There were no reports of damage and no one was injured. The fire was quickly contained by Columbus Fire Department.

