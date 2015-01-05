Grease fire at home on Brooks Road - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Grease fire at home on Brooks Road

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A grease fire was reported at a home on the 800 block of Brooks Road in Columbus on Monday.

There were no reports of damage and no one was injured. The fire was quickly contained by Columbus Fire Department.

