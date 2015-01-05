Columbus man arrested in CA; wanted for 2014 murder - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man arrested in CA; wanted for 2014 murder

By Roslyn Giles, Anchor
By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
An August 2014 mugshot of Kevin Henderson. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) An August 2014 mugshot of Kevin Henderson. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man wanted by Columbus law enforcement agencies in a 2014 murder has been detained in California.

Kevin Henderson, 21, was detained on a felony arrest warrant in San Diego on Jan. 2. Officers in San Diego recognized Henderson from a wanted persons file through the National Crime Information Center and arrested him.

Henderson is wanted and accused in the shooting death of Chad Herring, 32, who was found dead in the passenger seat of a car on Nov. 12, 2014 in Columbus.

Henderson will be extradited back to Georgia, but the exact date of his extradition is unclear.

