As the deep freeze set in, weather preparations comes in handy

With the temperatures expected to plummet, you need to make sure you’re prepared for the freezing conditions. The Red Cross has some tips on ways to brace yourself for the frigid weather.

First, wear layers of lightweight clothing so you don't overhead when you go indoors.

Second, don't forget your pets. Bring them inside or make sure they have a warm shelter outside.

Third, protect your pipes; leave the water trickling from at least one faucet in your home to keep them at least three feet away from anything flammable.

