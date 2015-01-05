Not everyone's happy about falling gas prices - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Not everyone's happy about falling gas prices

COLUMBUS, GA/PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Most gas stations in Columbus are still hovering around the national average of $2.20 a gallon for regular gasoline, according to AAA. 

The cheapest in Columbus was at the Mystik on Brown Avenue at $1.99, according to gasbuddy.com.

The Shell on Veterans Parkway near the Civic Center shows $2.03 a gallon.

Across the bridge in Phenix City, the prices get even better. The Chevron on Highway 431 near Walmart is selling fuel for $1.94 a gallon for regular gas. The Marathon on Broad Street is at $1.99.

Here's what drivers have to say about the savings at the pump. 

"It's wonderful, our cheapest was a $1.97 in North Carolina we've paid so far, but it's great...it used to take $200 to fill up now it's less than a hundred."

"Yes, I am loving it, who wouldn't love the gas prices right now?"

The average gas prices in Georgia have dropped eight cents per gallon in the past week, but not everyone is happy about the price drop.

The car dealerships that stock their cars with smaller cars and hybrids aren't ecstatic about the declining gas prices 

As gas prices shift, more people are now turning to SUVs for their vehicle of choice. 

“The SUV's, the trucks, mid-sized vehicles where they are coming and what about the hybrids what's going on this particular lot and in the industry...overall the hybrids they've really taken a hard hit with the lower fuel prices and in some case it will cost $4,000 to $10,000 more to purchase one," said Chris French, general sales manager at Legacy Chevrolet. 

Additionally, oil dropped to less than $50 dollars a barrel for the first time since April 2009 and will possibly drop even more.

