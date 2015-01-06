Columbus man charged with child molestation in court Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man accused of having sexual contact with a small child appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.Gruesome details were shared on the stand by a Columbus detective who worked on the case. Some of the details were so graphic that a few people left the courtroom.

The detective testified that Justin Griffin, 25, was left alone with the child under 10 years old, and according to a forensic interview with the child, the assault happened multiple times.

The child used pictures and dolls to describe to detectives what happened and where. During the interview, multiple incidents were described in detail. The child stated she didn't want to do the things she was asked to do, bud she had to do what he said.

Griffin willfully gave a DNA sample, and the state is expected to do additional testing Tuesday. Griffin was charged with a handful of charges, including child molestation and rape. His bail was set at $105,000.