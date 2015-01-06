Warming stations, shelter available for homeless during deep freeze

The first week of December is Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency is informing residents how to stay safe when the weather becomes cold and dangerous.

With the temperatures expected to plummet, you need to make sure you're prepared for the freezing conditions.

As the deep freeze set in, weather preparations comes in handy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This week will see below-freezing temperatures in Columbus, and a handful of shelters will provide overnight warming stations for the homeless community in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The following agencies provide emergency shelter. Please contact to confirm availability.

Safe House at Rose Hill United Methodist Church

2101 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA / (706)-323-5761

Chaplain Neil Richardson says that the Red Cross is providing an additional 25 cots and blankets to house more folks in need. They look to close their emergency shelter on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., but will be open on Friday night.

Valley Rescue Mission - Shelter for Men

2903 2nd Avenue, Columbus, GA / (706) 322-8267, ext. 213

Salvation Army - Shelter for Men

1718 2nd Avenue, Columbus, GA / (706) 327-0275

House of Mercy - Shelter for men, women and children

1532 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA / (706) 322-6463

Trinity House - Shelter for Women

Please call (706) 641-8485 for information and assistance.

Damascus Way - Shelter for women and children.

1200 11th Avenue, Columbus, GA / (706) 653-2061

Folks can also donate winter-weather wear, coats, sweaters, long socks, blankets and other materials to any of these sites.

