Smoltz, Johnson, Martinez, Biggio elected into the 2015 Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WTVM) – For the first time in the storied history of Major League Baseball, three starting pitchers are being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.The 2015 Class includes pitchers John Smoltz, Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson, and hitter Craig Biggio. It is the first time three pitchers have been elected to the Hall of Fame, and the first time since 1955 that four players have been elected at one time.The announcement was made live on MLB.com on Tuesday by National Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson.Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2015 Class on Tuesday.This was Smoltz's first appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot. In 21 years as a pitcher for the Braves, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, Smoltz has a lifetime 3.33 ERA, 213 wins and 154 saves. He's the only member of the Hall to have more than 200 wins and 150 saves in his career. He also had an all-time record of 15-4 record in the postseason, was the 1992 NLCS MVP and the 1996 Cy Young Award winner.Martinez, the hard-throwing right hander from the Dominican Republic, had a record of 219-100 with a win-loss percentage of .687 with a 2.93 ERA in 18 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He won three Cy Young awards and was a part of the 2004 World Series in Boston following an 86-year drought.

Biggio, the longtime Houston Astro, had 3,060 hits in his 20-year career as a catcher, first baseman and outfielder. The seven-time All Star had a career .281 batting average.

Johnson, who received 97.3 percent of the vote, had 303 wins and an ERA of 3.29 in 22 years with the Expos, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants in 22 years. He had 10 All Star game appearances and five Cy Young awards.



Former players Curt Shilling, Gary Sheffield, Fred McGriff, Mike Piazza, Tim Raines, Mike Mussina, Jeff Bagwell and Nomar Garciaparra did not make it this year. Also notably left out of this class are All Star's Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. Both players, careers marred in scandal involving performance enhancing drugs, are in their third year of election eligibility.



In 2014, two of Smoltz's former teammates, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddox and former manager Bobby Cox, were inducted into the Hall of Fame, along with longtime managers Tony LaRussa and Joe Torre, and former American League infielder Frank Thomas.



There are 306 elected members of the Baseball Hall of Fame, located in Cooperstown, NY. The 2015 Class will be inducted into Cooperstown on July 26.



