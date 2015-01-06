Phenix City Council votes 'yes' to term-limit changes for elected officials

Phenix City council will vote Tuesday on recommendations from the city's charter review committee. One of the hottest topic discussed during the recommendation meeting were term limits for elected officials. Now officials can run for consecutive terms for the same office.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City is a step closer to implementing term limits for elected officials.

The Phenix City Council gave the go-ahead with a unanimous vote of recommended changed to the city charter Tuesday morning.

The proposal would mandate that an elected officials sit out a year after serving two-consecutive terms.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says he's glad to see it move forward.

"The people that worked on it, the planning commission and all of that it went back and forward, they did a great job when it came to the council we looked at it," Lowe said. "We were all pleased with it and it's a good plan and our goal as you all know it to keep moving the city forward and so with that being passed that is a huge step for us."

Lowe also said, however, that term limits won't go on the books immediately.

The changes will be drafted into legislation and must be voted on again before becoming law.

