Body found in Auburn creek identified

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn police department released the name of the woman whose body was found in a creek behind an Auburn subdivision.

The Auburn Police Division released confirmation from the Alabama State Medical Examiner's Office that the women was identified as Christina Marie Cyr, 45.

Cyr resided in the 1800 block of Dellia Drive, and her body was discovered in the 1800 block of Blue Creek Lane in the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

Her death is still under investigation by the Auburn Police and the state's Medical Examiner's Office, but law enforcement officials do not believe foul play was suspected, and that her death was likely an accident.

Prior to finding her body, police went to her home on Dec. 21 in response to Cyr being missing. Family members told police that Cyr left the home without their knowledge. The missing person's report was initially filed by the Auburn police department.

The initial investigation discovered that Cyr had a history of mental illness and had likely left on her own. She also had prior knowledge of leaving her home without her family's knowledge.

