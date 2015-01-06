CMABJ invites the public to exclusive screening of 'Selma'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus-Metro Association of Black Journalists, Inc. (CMABJ) invites the public to an exclusive screening of the new movie Selma.

The movie screening will be on Thursday Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. They ask that you please try to arrive by 6:30 p.m.

Selma will be shown at Carmike 15 located at 5555 Whittlesey Blvd.

Selma crew members will be available for a discussion following the film.

Admission is regular price and you can purchase tickets at the box office.

For more information please email at cmabjournalists@gmail.com or call 704-651-2987.

